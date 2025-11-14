Great Floors To Close 5 Locations in WA, Including Yakima

Great Floors, who has at least 20 locations in WA and Idaho, and others around the west, have announced they will be closing five stores in WA, including Yakima.

The closures will affect 58 workers total

A WARN Alert issued by WA State Employment Security indicates five stores will be closed, with workers leaving between January 12th and March of 2026. The five locations include Seattle, Puyallup, Shoreline, Redmond and Yakima.

The Kennewick Store will not be affected. Of the 58 workers, 10 are employed at the Yakima location. No specifics were given by the company, but they did say they were going to conrtinue operations--just without these stores.

Great Floors was purchased by Artisan Design Group a number of years ago, then Artisan was bought out by Lowes in August of this year. Lowes officials said the purchase would greatly expand their flooring, remodeling and installation capabilities.

The Yakima store is located on Nob Hill Bouevard.