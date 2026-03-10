Ten (Actually 38!) Great Fire Pit Ideas You Could Build This Spring

If you've been wanting to turn your backyard into a much more fun and inviting area, a fire pit could do the trick, according to Architectural Digest (AD) online.

Here's a Bunch of Ideas for Spicing Up the Yard

Fire pits can be built round, square, rectangular. They can be built above ground, in ground, even in a concrete slab with the pit down in the ground. Click here to see some of their amazing collection of creations.

Amazon fire pit Amazon.com Amazon fire pit Amazon.com loading...

Some of the AD ideas include installing a TV on a wall or rack next to the pit, for outdoor fire and binge watching your favorite episodes. You could also building the pit inside of a water feature, such as a pond.

Perhaps an Outdoor Kitchen as Well?

You can combine the outdoor fire pit with a kitchen rack and sink built in, or a rack that will fit over the fire pit to allow cooking and grilling.

Fire pits can also be place on a deck, especially manufactured planking. You'll need to make sure proper insulation is included to keep any potential heat from affecting the deck surface. but the visual and recreational effects can be stunning.

They don't even have to be fancy either

You can build one from a simple stack of pavers, large bricks or rocks. They can be joined using mortar, or left stacked without so they could be moved.

walmart .com walmart .com loading...

There are even some small tabletop fire units that can be placed on tables, adding light and warmth to an outdoor area. Regardless of what you choose, think about what you'd like to build, sketch it up on paper, and get started!