Grant County Woman Found in Car in Main Irrigation Canal After Crash

The Grant County Sheriff's Office recovered a woman from her car Tuesday not far from Quincy.

The woman apparently lost control of her vehicle

The GCSO says 24-year-old Erika Martinez Chavez was traveling on the maintenance road by a major feeder canal near the intersection of Road 7-Northwest and Road R-Northwest, about a mile and a half south of Quincy, when she apparently lost control Sunday evening.

The car plowed into the canal, which is 75 feet wide in places, and nearly 20 feet deep with fast-moving water. Investigators said she was not able to get out of the vehicle before drowning. Her family's last contact with her was earlier that evening.

A helicopter pilot flying over a nearby orchard spotted the submerged vehicle Monday afternoon, and recovery crews went out Tuesday to retrieve her and her car. She is with the Grant County Coroner's Office at this time.

