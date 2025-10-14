Coulee Dam Teacher Arrested On Immoral Purposes With a Child Charges

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Oct. 13th, the arrest of a 42-year-old teacher at Lake Roosevelt Elementary School.

The school is part of the Coulee Dam District in Grant County

The District serves Lake Roosevelt, Coulee Dam and Coulee City, a combined total of about 2,000 people in the region.

The KCSO says 42-year-old Ross Ashenfelter of Coulee Dam was arrested around 11:55 AM at the school where he was doing administrative work on the Columbus School Holiday. He is a 4th. grade teacher at the school.

According to the KCSO:

"This arrest resulted from ongoing investigations by detectives with the Washington taskforce on Internet-facilitated Crimes Against Children (ICAC). ICAC investigations by KCSO detectives have resulted in numerous arrests and convictions in our community and across our state."

Officials said he's facing probable charges of Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes. He's been transported to the Kittitas County Jail in Ellensburg for booking.

The investigation continues.