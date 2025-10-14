Coulee Dam Teacher Arrested On Immoral Purposes With a Child Charges

Coulee Dam Teacher Arrested On Immoral Purposes With a Child Charges

Google maps and street view

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Oct. 13th, the arrest of a 42-year-old teacher at Lake Roosevelt Elementary School.

  The school is part of the Coulee Dam District in Grant County

The District serves Lake Roosevelt, Coulee Dam and Coulee City, a combined total of about 2,000 people in the region.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The KCSO says 42-year-old Ross Ashenfelter of Coulee Dam was arrested around 11:55 AM at the school where he was doing administrative work on the Columbus School Holiday. He is a 4th. grade teacher at the school.

According to the KCSO:

"This arrest resulted from ongoing investigations by detectives with the Washington taskforce on Internet-facilitated Crimes Against Children (ICAC). ICAC investigations by KCSO detectives have resulted in numerous arrests and convictions in our community and across our state."

Officials said he's facing  probable charges of Communicating  with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.  He's been transported to the Kittitas County Jail in Ellensburg for booking.

The investigation continues.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

 

 

Categories: Crime

More From 610 KONA