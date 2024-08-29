Grant County Suspects Steal, Crash Car Then Doorknock for A Ride

Area where car was stolen (Google street view) Area where car was stolen (Google street view) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects are in custody after a car theft, crash and chase Wednesday night.

The 2 suspects stole a car, then crashed it

Shortly before 9 PM the GCSO received word of a car that was stolen from the Jackpot Food Mart in Quincy, with 2 suspects on board.

Shortly afterward, they got a report of a car crash near Adams / Road 11-NW, and two people were seen fleeing the scene on foot. The vehicle matched the description of the stolen car.

Then, about five minutes later, emergency dispatch got several calls around 9:10 PM about two suspects in the area of 800-block Rocky Ave NE in Quincy, who said they were looking for a ride. Deputies issued an alert via social media and their mobile app for residents to lock their doors.

One of the suspects was captured arond 9:15 PM, and the other apprehended about 20 minutes later in the northeast part of town. Authorities have not released more details, they are expected soon.