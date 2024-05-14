Grant County Shooter, Victim Airlifted After Medical Incident

A 55-year-old man accused ot wounding another man with a shotgun is in a Spokane hospital.

Shooting suspect suffers medical emergency during arrest

The strange incident began Monday evening, when a 47-year-old man went to the travel trailer of Brian Faircloth in the 16000 block of NE Stratford Road, about 14 miles north of Moses Lake.

Emergency dispatch got a call from the victim's driver, who said the man had gone to confront Faircloth about some recent arguments. A short time after arriving, the victim came out of the trailer saying he'd been hit in the chest and arm with pellets from a shotgun.

The victim's driver met up with GCSO Deputies near Stratford and Road 10 and was able to apply tourniquets to the man's injuries before he was eventually airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, when Deputies located Faircloth's car, as he was being arrested, he began to suffer a medical issue from a pre-existing condition. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and then to Spokane, where he is under armed guard facing a variety of charges.

The investigation continues.