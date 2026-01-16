Man Injured in Grant County Mystery Shooting, Gunman On Loose

Grant County Investigators and Deputies continue to search for the gunman.

Shooter Fires Gun at Man Who Lived on His Property

Around 1 AM Thursday morning, GCSO Deputies responded to a residence in the 13000 block of Road A.5-Northwest, the location is southeast of Ephrata.

When Offices arrived, the found the victim with a single gunshot wound to his torso. Deputies said the man told them he was unlocking the gate, and preparing to enter the yard, when the landowner came out of the house, approached him and shot him once. He then retreated to the home. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Deputies surrounded the home along with Ephrata Police, and then began to attempt to communicate with the suspect. However, when they eventually searched the home the man was gone. They expanded the search to every other building on the multi-acre property but no trace was found.

The search continues. 7 area agencies are combining to work the case. Anyone with any information is urged to call 509-762-1160. All leads can be confidential.