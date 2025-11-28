Grant County Suspect Captured by Deputies, Shot Another Man in His Vehicle

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a man is in jail for a shooting from Tuesday.

The initial bulletin was sent out Tuesday, more info released Wednesday 11-26

The GCSO responded to a home in the 4800 block of Stratford Road by Moses Lake about a shooting incident.

A 23-year-old victim, whose name was not released, reported he was sitting in the vehicle, when he was shot by 28-year-old 28-year-old Darwin Tejada Martinez of Seattle, around 10:15 PM. Martinez was also in the car.

Get our free mobile app

The man's injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to and treated at Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake. Authorities didn't offer specifics how Martinez was located or detained, but he's now facing 1st. Degree Assault, and remains in the Grant County Jail.

The investigation continues.