Grant County Officer Involved Shooting Justified, Says Report

Location of crash after chase and shooting (GCSO) Location of crash after chase and shooting (GCSO) loading...

Last July, Grant County Deputies and Quincy Police were attempting to help bail bondsmen serve an arrest warrant on a suspect near Moses Lake last July 10th. This image from the GCSO is of the crash scene where suspect was apprehended.

Man shot by Deputy after he opened fire

Grant County Deputies were attempting to pursue Robert Gwynn, the suspect, last July after he opened fire at them during an attempt to locate him and serve him an arrest warrant. According to the GCSO: (from Newstalk870.am)

"The afternoon of July 10th, 42-year-old Robert Gwinn was spotted driving a 2010 Nissan Altima by Deputies Tyson Voss and Nic Dirks of the Grant County Sheriff's office. They were assisting bail bondsmen from Spokane, who are attempting to apprehend Gwinn near Moses Lake.

Get our free mobile app

Gwinn had pulled into a driveway on Stratford Road NE and Deputy Voss pulled over to make contact. Gwinn then jumped out, and fired several shots at the still-moving patrol car. Deputy Voss returned fire, as Deputy Dirks arrived at the scene."

Gwynn then stole a vehicle from the home and sped away before crashing. It turns out he had been hit in the shoulder by the return fire.

According to the GCSO:

"The investigations into the July 10, 2022 deputy-involved shooting have been concluded. The incident involved Deputy Sheriff Tyson Voss returning fire after suspect Robert Gwinn opened fire on Voss as Voss was trying to arrest Gwinn for an outstanding felony warrant."

According to the reports, both investigations showed the officer was within his rights to return fire when Gwynn shot at him, and the investigations have been closed.