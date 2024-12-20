Grant County Man Jailed on Multiple Child Porn Charges

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A 32-year-old man is in the Grant County Jail on multiple charges related to child porn.

The suspect was the subject of a ten-month long investigation

The regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began to look into the activities of Maxwell S. Homer after receiving at least six tips about potentially dangerous internet behaviors.

Thursday, December 19th. Homer was arrested at his rural home west of Moses Lake. Besides the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Officers from Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team aka INET, Deputies from the Motor Traffic Unit, the Washington State Patrol, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also aided in the raid.

He is now facing the following charges, according to the GCSO:

"suspicion of five counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of minors involved in sexually explicit conduct, and two counts of first-degree voyeurism."