Grant County Man Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash North of Moses Lake

A 33-year-old Moses Lake man died early Friday when his truck rolled near the small hamlet of Marlin, about 25 miles north of Moses Lake.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt

Around 3:30 AM, the Grant County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Don "Chris" Terrell was driving a 1994 Mazda pickup on Road W Northeast when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with SR -28 East.

GCSO investigators said Terrell's truck then rolled four time, and he was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, identified as 39-year-old Tawni Jahns of Richland, was also not wearing a seatbelt. She was airlifted to and out-of-area hospital.

No updates on their conditions were released, no other information has been released.