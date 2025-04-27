Grant County Man Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash North of Moses Lake

Grant County Man Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash North of Moses Lake

Area of fatal Grant County crash (Google maps)

A 33-year-old Moses Lake man died early Friday when his truck rolled near the small hamlet of Marlin, about 25 miles north of Moses Lake.

  The man was not wearing a seatbelt

Around 3:30 AM, the Grant County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Don "Chris" Terrell was driving a 1994 Mazda pickup on Road W Northeast when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with SR -28 East.

GCSO investigators said Terrell's truck then rolled four time, and he was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, identified as 39-year-old Tawni Jahns of Richland, was also not wearing a seatbelt. She was airlifted to and out-of-area hospital.

No updates on their conditions were released, no other information has been released.

