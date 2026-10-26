The suspect's ruse might have fooled some people, but what did him in was the stolen vehicle report.

Grant County Man Jailed for Truck, Possible Other Vehicle Theft

Friday afternoon, Oct. 23rd. GCSO Deputies responded to a call about a stolen truck, it was taken around 6:30 PM.

The rig would be hard to miss, it was a 2004 Ford F-350, one-ton rig. Not long afterward, sharp-eye deputies spotted it in the area not from from 2000 block of Road L Northeast--where it was stolen.

Deputies Stopped a Tow Vehicle and Trailer

Officers located the truck on a trailer, and stopped the tow vehicle. The driver told Deputies he'd just bought the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, and the seller was riding with him in the cab.

After checking the stolen vehicle report, the seller, identified as 39-year-old Joseph Vela of Moses Lake, was arrested and taken to the brand new Grant County Jail in Ephrata.

Investigation Turned up More Stolen Rigs

Vela also had an outstanding arrest warrant. During the investigation, Deputies found several more stolen vehicles on the property in the 3500 block of Road 7.8 Northeast. Those were reported stolen by their owners on October 22nd.

It's not likely his ruse would have worked very well, because if or when the new buyers of these rigs went to clear and rename the title, the stolen vehicle reports would have flagged them.

The investigation continues.