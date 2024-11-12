Grant County Juvenile Jailed After Slashing 2 Victims

GCSO GCSO loading...

A 17-year-old male teen is in the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on multiiple charges following a knife assault.

The teen is accused of slashing a man and woman

The Grant County Sheriff's Office now says the teen was arrested early Sunday morning after the assault.

Around 2:13 AM GCSO Deputies and Coulee Dam Police were called to a location in Coulee City, and were told the teen had slashed the two victims.

Deputies say there was a fight at a party at the location, most of the people had left before police arrived, but the teen left the home and then returned with a large kitchen knife.

He swung the knife at a 22-year-old female, badly slashing the back of her head. He then repeated the assault on a 20-year-old male, leaving a wound to his chest. The teen was tackled and restrained by others at the location until Officers arrived.

GCSO did not specify why, but the teen was transported to the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center, where he's facing 1st. Degree Assault and Harassment Charges.