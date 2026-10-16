Following an investigation by the WA State Attorney General's Office, the man's death was basically 'accidentally natural.'

Man Found in Cell Unresponsive December 31st of 2024

According to information released by the AG and the GCSO, Richard Lambert had been picked up and jailed on outstanding warrants, then found the 31-year-old unresponsive in his jail dorm.

Grant County Jail Staff and EMS performed lifesaving neasures on him but he did not respond and died. His body was sent to the Coroner's Office and found a previiously unknown accident led to his death.

He'd Had a Recent Bike Accident

According to the Coroner Lambert had sustained unknown internal injuries from a bike crash, which over a few days, developed into a type of deadly infection, perotonitis which later lead to sepsis. It usually happens in the abdominal area, and can be caused by slight or significant internal bleeding.

Apparently Lambert had suffered a blow that triggered the deadly infection, sepsis can set in rapidly and often without previous warning signs--leading to a near total shutdown of a person's immune system and vital internal organs.

AG's Office Ruled No Criminal Neglect Charges Would be Filed

The AG's Office said due to the circumstances, no charges would be filed against jail staff.