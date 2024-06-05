Grant County Girl, 16, Dies From Fentanyl Overdose Near Mattawa

A shocking, tragic death has rocked the Mattawa area in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate

Not a lot of details have been released yet, but the GCSO says the 16-year-old girl died Monday afternoon.

The girl's father said he came home for his lunch break from work around 12:45 PM and found the girl was passed out and unresponsive in their home.

He rushed her to nearby Fire Station 81 in Mattawa, but EMT workers were not able to revive her. The GCSO says it is being investigated as a Fentanyl overdose death. The girl is now in the care of the Grant County Coroner, and more information is expected to be released.

Get our free mobile app

The GCSO is urging anyone in the Mattawa area to report any information they may have about this incident.