Grant County Drive-By Shooting Leaves Holes in Home

Schwana is a small area along the Columbia River in Grant County, a few miles north of Mattawa, and south of Vantage, with a population (US Census) of about 250.

A Drive-By shooting leaves bullet holes

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a homeowner in the 18000 block of Frist Ave. Southwest was awakened by gunfire around 1:30 AM Thursday morning, and then called 911.

Deputies found several bullet holes in the home, and some of the slugs had penetrated the interior of the home, but no one was hit.

Detectives were able to gather evidence from the scene and believe the incident is gang-related. No other details were released, and the investigation continues.