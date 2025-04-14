Grant County Deputies, Police, Investigate Early Sunday Morning Swatting Incident

Area of swatting incident in Moses Lake (Google street view) Area of swatting incident in Moses Lake (Google street view) loading...

Grant County Deputies say a 911 call about a shooting was likely a Swatting incident.

The call came in around 12:15 AM Sunday

The GCSO says Deputies and Moses Lake Police surrounded a home in the 1000 block of Lowry Drive.

A call had come in about a shooting inside a home, and Officers quickly arrived and set up a perimeter. But when they checked the home a 16-year-old inside who was playing video games said another video game player said they were going to call the police.

Officers searched the home next door as well, no signs of a crime were found. The GCSO says answers given them by the person who called 911 were full of inaccuracies, resulting in Officers being skeptical.

Swatting, said the GCSO, is the playing of a not humorous prank that results in a law enforcement response to another person's home or location. No other information was released by the GCSO.

Swatting can result in significant charges against the perpetrator for false reporting and more.