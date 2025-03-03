Grant County Crash Sends 2 Children, 1 Adult to Hospitals

Area of crash in Grant County (Google maps) Area of crash in Grant County (Google maps) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the investigation continues into a multiple- injury crash from Saturday.

A truck was westbound on a rural road near Royal City when it left the road

Around 3 PM Saturday, a Ford Ranger pickup with 2 adults and 3 children was westbound in the 9000 block of Road 9 SW near Royal City when it swerved off the road onto the shoulder. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kaden D. Sargent of Royal City, apparently overcorrected and the truck rolled twice before hitting a tree.

Sargent and 2 of the three children on board were transported to hospitals out of the area, another adult identified as Tucker J. Van Tatenhove, 29 of Royal City and the other child declined help at the scene.

No other information has been released.