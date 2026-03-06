Grant County Sheriff Seeks New Leads in 26-Year-Old Tragic Homicide

The Grant County Sheriff's Office, like many other agencies, periodically re-relase information about cold cases, hoping to jog a memory or provide new tips of leads.

GCSO Still Seeking Leads in 26-Year-old Homicide

The GCSO says 45-year-old Jesse Loman of Basin City, had traveled to an area known as the Seep Lakes, near the Potholes Reservoir, a rugged area. He'd gone to prepare a campsight for a family gathering on May 8th of 1999.

However, the next day, his body was located in a small lake that borders Grant and Adams County, and investigators said he had been fatally shot in the head and body.

His Truck Was an Initial Lead

Authorities believed his attacker(s) stole his truck after he was killed.

The GCSO said the green 1995 Chevy pickup was found abandoned in the Moses Lake Safeway Parking lot, but it was discovered later on the same day he'd been found dead.

Despite exhausting every possible lead and going through the evidence repeatedly, the case eventually went cold.

The GCSO is now hoping perhaps someone will remember something or provide even the smallest lead or tip...often these can result in cases being solved. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the GCSO at 509-762-1160 or via email at crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. All leads can be confidential, said Officials.

Another Regional Missing Person Was Found last December

Much like this Grant County Case, a Chelan County man who went missing last December was located in his vehicle in the Columbia River just North of Wenatchee. 24-year-old Justin Lasater was driving from Wenatchee to Entiat, but never arrived at his destination. The WSP is still investigating that discovery.