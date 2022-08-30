Grant County Cold Case Murder from 1999 ‘Re-Opened’ Again

GCSO cold case from 1999 (GCSO) GCSO cold case from 1999 (GCSO) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is again seeking potential leads

23-year-old murder case still open, say Deputies

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday a "cold case is not a closed case." They're again seeking any potential bit of information in an attempt to find out who fatally shot 45-year-old Jesse Loman in May of 1999.

Man had gone to set up campground for annual family event

According to the GCSO:

"On May 9, 1999, the body of 45-year-old Jesse Loman from Basin City was found in a remote area near the Seep Lakes south of O'Sullivan Reservoir. He had been shot in the head and the torso. Loman had gone to the area on the previous day to set up a camp for a family get-together."

His green or teal 1995 Chevy pickup had been taken from the scene, it was later recovered in the parking lot of the Moses Lake Safeway a few hours after his body was found.

According to the Columbia Basin Herald, the case was re-opened in June of 2007. Officials say Loman's debit card was used at an ATM at a Moses Lake bank around 7:30 PM the same day he was found. At that time, the Herald reported that "grainy" surveillance images of the truck were going to be digitally cleaned up with the hopes of identifying who dropped the truck at the Safeway, but we have been unable to find any reports of how that worked, or if it yielded any information.

The GCSO says even the smallest or seemingly insignificant bit of information could potentially be helpful. Call the GCSO at (509)-762-1160.