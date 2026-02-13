Grant County Man Captured After Numerous Break-Ins, Setting Stolen Car on Fire

A 34-year-old Odessa, WA man is now in the Grant County Jail, linked to multiple crimes. Odessa is about 40 miles NE of Moses Lake, in the upper region of the county.

The Suspect is Accused of Stealing and Torching A Company Vehicle

The suspect, identified as Cody Carlsen, became the center of an investigation after he was arrested January 20th for a burglary.

The Grant County CRT, or Crime Reduction Team was able to link Carlsen to multiple break ins in Coulee City, Moses Lake and Soap Lake.

Using a variety of technologies including surveillance cameras, license plate readers (ALPR) and cellphone and GPS data, Officers were able to conclusively link him to numerous crimes.

Officials say so far, he's not related to a series of recent storage facility break ins, but the investigation continues.

He's Also Accused of Vehicle Arson

The CRT recently added additional charges to his list, after he was tied to the theft of a company vehicle from Coulee City, which he later set fire to just outside of Moses Lake.

He's facing multiple charges, and anyone who experience a break in recently in those areas, or has other information is urged to call the GCSO at 509-762-1160. All leads can be confidential.