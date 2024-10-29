Granger Murder Victim’s ID Released by Authorities

The ID of a man found shot in Granger has now been released.

Yakima County Sheriff's Office releases more information

The YCSO was called last Friday Oct.25th to assist with a deceased body found in Granger around 6PM. Granger Police and YCSO Detectives processed the scene surrounding the deceased man.

The location was near Main and 3rd. Streets.

He was found with a gunshot wound to his torso, and it's now classified as a homicide. Following the investigation, the man has been identified as Humberto Camacho Jr from Granger.

No other details have yet been released, the YCSO and Granger Police say anyone who may have information, call (509)-574-2565. All leads can be confidential.