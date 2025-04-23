Grand Opening Thursday for Pasco’s “A” St. Sports Complex

Several years ago, Pasco began working on the "A" Street sports complex at 2200 East A street, and Thursday, the grand opening is taking place.

The complex is a scheduled-use facility

After a lot of construction and work, the facility will be celebrating its grand opening Thursday, April 24th at 7 PM and the public is invited to attend. There will be a variety of activities, and information about the new complex.

The complex holds 3 full-size 20' by 330' multi-use fields, along with parking, portable restrooms, a walking trail, soccer fields, and one field for multi-use, which is Field 6 and it is lighted. More amenities are planned to be added down the road.

Pasco Parks and Rec says it's a scheduled use facility, it does require reservations for usage,and that information can be found by clicking here.

Work began just over 3 years ago, and now it's ready for the grand opening.