The Space Academy is a major Federal proposal to create a campus where talented civilians and militlary personnel will train in a wide variety of NASA and space-related endeavors including the US Space Force and other space and tech programs.

Now, Gov. Bob Ferguson Wants a Slice of the Pie

It has not been lost on dozens of political and media commentators that Gov. Ferguson is showing either intentional hypocrisy or has a very short memory. During his time as Attorney General and now as Governor, he has sued the Trump Administration 97 times. One of them was over the military ban on transgender soldiers.

Now, the man known to political opponents and many WA citizens as Sideshow Bob has openly lobbied and put out a bid for the Space Academy Campus to be located in WA State, probably Redmond (Microsoft) or Federal Way.

On Paper, it Makes Sense, But...

Boeing, or what's left of it here, has been a major aeronautical leader, many flight and space tech firms are in the Puget Sound or are startups. But, the political and economic climate are eroding. Unlike in previous Democrat Administrations, Ferguson and his minions in the Legislature have turned their tax guns on the tech industry. And, his open contempt for anything GOP is well-known.

Ferguson made a hilarious quote regarding the Space Academy the other day:

“Washington offers much more than history: We continue to look to the stars, maintaining our place at the forefront of innovation. Washington state has the talent, infrastructure, partnerships, and vision to make the United States Space Academy a national success.” (Seattle Red-AM 770 KTTH)

97 Lawsuits...Count 'em...97

Did you know, in December of 2025, Ferguson's 2026 legislative budget proposal contained $4.7 million dollars dedicated to lawsuits against the Trump Administration? A Governor cannot create legislation, it has to be done by his party in Olympia. But he asked for $4.7 MILLION expressly for legal action vs. Trump---but now, he wants his Space Adacemy. Since we're up against 24 other states, it's not likely it will land here.