WA Gov. Ferguson Sets Bar Low, Worst Approval Ratings Since 1993

There's an entire generation of WA residents who were not even alive the last time a WA Governor has had this low of an approval rating.

Gov. Ferguson's numbers are the lowest in 33 years

According to the group who conducted the poll, much of the anger and disapproval comes from the abrupt about-face Governor Bob Ferguson pulled when it came to taxes, spending, and other legislative issues.

The new poll, the first one conducted since Ferguson was elected last fall, shows his approval ratings are the lowest since Mike Lowry in 1993. Cascade PBS/Elway conducted the poll between July 7-11 with 403 registered voters participating.

43 percent of the respondents identified as Democrats, 19 percent Republicans and 38 percent independents. 32 percent felt he was doing excellent ot good, 22 percent said fair, and 31 percent rated his performance as poor.

Cascade PBS and poll officials said there were partisan responses from Dems and Republicans, but a noticeable number of Democrats and a lot of independents were among the poor rating category.

The poll had what's called a 95 percent confidence rating, meaning if it were conducted 100 times or more, the results would be the same.

Some respondents were upset over his choice to sign off on the biggest tax hikes in state history after pledging to cut spending, and caving to the extreme left-wing of his party when he walked back on his pledge to strive for a balanced budget.

Even some moderate Democrat respondents were disappointed or unhappy over his seeming refusal to follow his campaign pledges to cut taxes, or at least reduce spending.

Some respondents said Ferguson was unable to 'stand up' to the Trump Administration. 24 percent said his performance was worse than what they expected.

READ More: Not long ago, an online Change.org petition sprang up, seeking to recall the Governor for his 'lies' and tax and spend policies.