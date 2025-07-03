Massive Drug Bust, Arrests, at Gorge EDM Festival

Beyond Wonderland is one of the major events that takes place at the Gorge at George, and perhaps it's the strangest.

Grant County Sheriff reports significant arrests and drugs confiscated

EDM, or electronic dance music, is often referred to as 'trance,' it's non-stop beat-oriented rhythms that can produce almost hypnotic behavior in fans.

Beyond Wonderland is one of, if not the biggest, EDM events in the US if not the world, this one featured over 2 dozen artists on June 27th and 28th. For those who are unfamiliar, think Comicon, mixed with Alice in Wonderland, with dance-beat music, costumes, and drugs.

The GCSO says there were ten serious criminal cases were filed, 8 drug delivery or possession with intent to deliver busts, and over 550 total grams seized of 7 different drugs including meth, Molly, ketamine, LSD, Fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, and coke.

Grant County LE agencies along with Wenatchee PD, Department of Corrections, and several other agencies patrolled the area, utilizing various crime-detection techniques to make the arrests.

The GCSO says the efforts have been greatly stepped up during this event, because it's become known for its rampant drug use. An estimated 25,000 attended the event this year at the Gorge. Its capacity is only 20,000, but outside camping and other areas are used for attendees.

READ More: In 2023, 2 people were fatally shot at Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge by a man who was hallucinating on mushrooms