Gorge Concert Fatal Shooter Pleads Not Guilty on All Charges

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released an update in the Gorge fatal shooting at a concert back on June 17th.

Accused shooter pleads in court

According to the GCSO:

"James Kelly, the man accused of killing two people and injuring three during the June 17th mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Campground, has pleaded not guilty this morning to all charges in Grant County Superior Court."

The Department says Kelly has now been assigned a public defender, his trial has been set for August 25th, 2023, and his next court hearing will be July 25th.

Kelly, who is from Join Base Lewis-McChord, was struck and injured by a round fired by a responding officer, Moses Lake Detective Edgar Salazar who responded to the reports of shots fire near Campground H at the Gorge.

The two women who were fatally shot were 26-year-old Josilyn Summer Ruiz and 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla, three other people were injured. Kelly, according to military officials, is a Joint Fire Support Specialist (13F) assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Kelly, according to multiple sources, told authorities after he was taken into custody he was hallucinating and was high on mushrooms.