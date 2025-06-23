Goodwill Industries bought the parcel of land five years ago for $1.17 million, now they are looking to open another thrift store, in Pasco.

The location is at 7511 Wrigley Drive

Goodwill has submitted what's called a special permit application to build and operate a thrift store on the location, according to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business.

The building would contain a store, and an operations center as well as offices. Goodwill bought the five acres, which are not developed, in 2019.

Officials say they are looking for it to mirror, or be very identical to the $3.1 million- dollar facility on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

The next step in the process is a public hearing on July 9th with the Pasco Hearing Examiner at Pasco's City Hall. A decision on the application is expected in about ten days from the hearing.

A collection trailer has been operating on the site for some time since the purchase.