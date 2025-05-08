A man whom Spokane County Deputies are calling a Good Samaritan helped spare a woman from further injury in an assault, and his actions helped lead to the suspect's capture.

Spokane man shoots out tire of suspect's car

Wednesday morning, around 9:50 AM, Spokane County Deputies responded to what was first thought to be a dangerous man with a firearm near Conklin Road and East Sprague.

When Officers arrived, they found out the armed man was trying to prevent an assault suspect from fleeing. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old William C. Morris, was reportedly beating the woman before getting into the car. The armed man and his family saw the assault.

Get our free mobile app

The armed man rushed over and stood in front of Morris' black Kia, and told him he couldn't leave until Officers arrived. He then pulled a handgun and pointed it at Morris' car, even as the suspect continued to lunge forward, trying to perhaps 'persuade' the man to move. Realizing Morris would probably hit him, the Samaritan jumped to the side and shot out the left front tire of the car.

Morris limped away in the car, but Deputies later found the Kia abandoned by the side of the road, and the suspect was spotted farther east in the valley on Sprague, walking rapidly. He was detained and arrested for assault, and car theft, because the Kia was reported stolen out of Seattle. He's now in the Spokane County Jail on multiple charges, awaiting extradition to King County.

The female victim was also later found walking down Sprague, and was given assistance by Officers. The Good Samaritan and his family cooperated with Officers who took his statements and released him without any charges, in fact, a thank you.

READ More: there have been a number of violent assaults on woman in Eastern WA recently.