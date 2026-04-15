In many parts of othe world and United States, people will say, "them's good eatin!' But in the environment, they're usually unwanted guests.

A New Watch for Golden Mussles in WA by WDFW

The WA Department of Fish and Wildlife has officially classified the Golden Mussel as a Level 1 invasive species, meaning they're going to do everything possible to keep it out of our waterways.

A few years ago, the watch began for just as destructive Quagga Mussels, coming up from Idaho. In WA, far more people eat clams than they do mussles, they're classified as a mollusk, and the flesh is said to be tasty in many parts of the world.

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However, Mussels Kinda Take Over the Place

Mussles are considered a very invasive species, they can choke out other related marinelife, damage ecosystems, and severely damage water and irrigation systems. The internet is full of photos of public water systems, wastewater plants and other infrastructure that had their pipes completely clogged with the fast-spreading creatures.

And, they can damage areas where people like to look for clams and other shellfish.

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Golden Mussels differ from Zebra and Quagga in that they can withstand a lot more variable water temps and conditions. According to the WDFW:

"As prolific filter feeders, they alter food webs and impact water quality. Due to their ability to attach to surfaces via rope-like threads on the hinge side of their shell called byssal threads and rapidly reproduce, they can irreversibly change habitats critical for native fish and wildlife species, including threatened and endangered species."

WDFW says boaters who have been out of state need to carefully inspect their boats, and stop at all designated watercraft checkpoints to ensure they don't bring them into WA state. They're already in CA and Arizona. The costs of eradicating them can be enomous.