LA Architect Puts A Garage Door Inside Living Room–That’s Different!

It's not unusual to see bars and restaurants that have a type of garage door (usually glass panels) that can be rolled up in spring and summer to allow outdoor access. But in a home's living room?

LA Architect Puts Garage Door in Living Room

A recent edition of Architectural Digest tells the story of Desginers Zabie Mustafa and Neda Kakhsaz who were tasked with creating a unique home for film studio owner Tom Quinn and his wife Celeste Wright, who is a fashion entrepreneur.

Their West LA home underwent extensive remodeling, but perhaps the most unique feature is the glass panel garage door that is in the lving room. During warmer weather, it rolls up (like the bars and restaurants we mentioned earlier) to allow full patio access.

Architectural Digest reveals they did away with the old compartmentalized concept, took out some walls, and created a larger family living room area.

The garage door has small glass panes in it, like a checkerboard. Quinn and Wright said being from New York City, they are wanting to take advantage of the more mild, warmer and predictable weather.

Their home is not that far from the ocean, and with the garage door open, they can feel the breeze at times.

