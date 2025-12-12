It's a scene right out of the movie Ghost Ship? Probably not, but it's mysterious! (video courtesy of WSDOT Ferries)

WA State Department of Transportation reports on mysterious ship

WSDOT posted a video from early Thursday morning from the ferry dock in Mukilteo, where a 100-foot-long 'ghost ship' drifted by the terminal, didn't hit any structures and missed the ferry Tokitae.

Get our free mobile app

The seemingly empty vessel slowly drifted by, with the Tokitae casting its powerful spotlights on it. WSDOT did not specify if they knew where it was from or what kind of ship it was, but it certainly seemed eerie.

WSDOT Facebook ghost ship WSDOT Facebook ghost ship loading...

There continue to be reports of ships and other large debris that still washes up on Pacific Coast shores from the Fukushima Tsunami in Japan in 2011. Between 33 and 60 such ships, from fishing boats to small cargo boats have reached the Pacific shores of WA and OR.

Or, it might be a derelict vessel abandoned elsewhere and drifted by the ferry location. The ferry location is between Possession Sound and Puget Sound. The size of the ship got people's attention, being at least 100 feet long.

The investigation continues.