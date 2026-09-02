Yet another Washington state company has announced they are pulling roots from the state, this time related to the construction and building industry.

Georgia Pacific Shuts Down Gypsum Plant in Tacoma

A WARN Alert issued Tuesday by WA State Employment Security indicates the plant, located in Tacoma, will cease operations completely by the end of October, and with it, will go 125 jobs.

The company issued a statement saying in part:

"This decision came as a result of several challenging market conditions that have affected the gypsum industry. Since 2022, there has been an ongoing decline in consumer repair and remodel activity, which is the primary driver of demand for our products, especially gypsum."

The Company Also Said It has Nothing To Do with Plant's Productivity

The statement said this had nothing to do with the plants or workers' performance, the continued to perform at a high level. GP says several 30-year-lows were seen in certain areas of the WA State construction and remodel industry, which prompted the move.

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They plan to pay all wages due to workers right up until the last day, and they said they can supply demand by utilizing their other plants. This includes a brand new facility opened in 2023 in Texas.

Gypsum Is an Important Part of Building Industry

Gypsum, which is 'mined' from ancient sedimentary rock, is used to make drywall, drywall plaster and cement. The WARN Alert said 120 jobs would be lost, but GP officially listed the number at 125.

This closure will leave WA State with 7 gypsum plants, the closure could have a ripple effect on pricing and availability in the market.