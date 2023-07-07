Garcia Ends Bid for Governor, Will Challenge Sen. Cantwell

Dr. Raul Garcia to run for Congress (Garcia for Governor website) Dr. Raul Garcia to run for Congress (Garcia for Governor website) loading...

According to sources, Dr. Raul Garcia will leave the race for Governor in WA state and instead focus on challenging a Congressional Senator who has not faced serious opposition for most of her career.

According to MyNorthwest.com and AM 770 Radio's Jason Rantz, sources with the Garcia campaign said he will be ending his bid for Governor and instead run for Congress.

Garcia, a noted physician from Yakima, previously ran for Governor in 2020. He finished 5th in the primary, getting about 135,000 votes.

According to MyNorthwest.com, Garcia indicated he would endorse GOP contender Dave Reichert, the former King County Sheriff and Congressman.

The other GOP candidates who have announced include Richland School Board member Semi Bird, Laurel Kahn, Martin Wheeler, Kriss Schuler, and Jim Daniel. Several of these candidates do not yet have campaign websites yet.