Gang Suspects Shoot Up 2 Homes, Torch Truck near Bridgeport in Douglas County

Douglas County Deputies are investigating three disturbing gang-related incidents that happened early Sunday morning,. March 8th. The shooting area is circled in our image.

It Began With Over 60 Rounds Being Fired at A Home

Bridgeport Bar is a wildlife refuge area just south and east of Brewster, WA, across the Columbia River from that small community. State Route 173 runs alongside it, and there's a number of scattered rural homes and farms in the area. The town of Bridgeport is just south of both these areas.

Around 1:47 AM a home near the Bar area was being shot at by an unknown number of suspects, who fled in a pickup track before Deputies arrived. They found at lest 60 shell casings at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The home had several bullet holes, and the shells were from various calibers of guns.

Then A Truck Fire Reported

At 1:56 AM as Deputies were investigating the home shooting, a report came in from the Bridgeport Quick Mart, a few miles south of the shooting incident. The reporting party said there was a truck fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot. It was a total loss, but Deputies said it matched reports of the vehicle from the Bridgeport Bar shooting.

Parking lot where truck was on fire

A Second Shooting Happened not Far From the First.

Then a few hours later, around 4:32 AM, another shooting report in the Bridgeport Bar area was reported. That home sustained at least ten bullet strikes including one that entered a child's bedroom while they were inside, but no injuries were reported.

The DCSO continues to seek any information from potential witnesses, information can be reported at (509)-699-3283. All leads can be confidential.