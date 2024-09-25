Gang-Related Incident, Shot Fired Near Kamiakin HS in Kennewick

Area of incident, North Arthur and West Metaline (Google street view) Area of incident, North Arthur and West Metaline (Google street view) loading...

The Kennewick Police Department says the incident did not require a lockdown of Kamiakin HS.

A shot reportedly fired near school Wednesday morning

Kennewick Police are investigating a report of a shot fired near Kamiakin High School Wednesday around 11 AM.

The parent of a KaHS student called 911, according to sources, and said their teen was approached by some gang members who pointed a gun at him. KPD says there was a report of an incident at the apartment complex across Arthur St. from the school.

Police are still investigating a report of the shot being fired, Arthur Street was briefly closed off while Police checked the area, and no injuries were reported. Sources say the incident is believed to be gang-related.

Police did not specify which apartment complex was being looked at, but that general area of North Arthur and Metaline has seen a large number of Police calls over the years.