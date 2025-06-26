3 Suspects Jailed Over Grant County Fatal Shooting Near Desert Aire

3 Suspects Jailed Over Grant County Fatal Shooting Near Desert Aire

Area of murder near Schwana (Google Earth)

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 2 more men are in custody related to the fatal May 28th shooting outside of Schwana.

   The 44-year-old victim was found in his car

19-year-olds Gilberto Sanchez Medina of Mattawa and  Isaac Almeida-Chittim of East Wenatchee were arrested in connection with the murder of Juan Pablo Acosta.

His body was found in his car along Road T.5-Southwest just outside of Schwana, the small unincorporated area of about 215 people just north of Desert Aire along Highway 243 which leads to Vantage.

The victim was located around 10 PM, investigators say Acosta was on the phone with a friend at the time, and he told her he was being chased by a carload of "gangsters."

A third suspect, 23-year-old Angel Olivares was arrested previously,, shortly after the shooting, he was located in Ephrata. All 3 suspects are facing multiple charges.

