4 Juvenile Gang Members Arrested in Othello With Stolen Guns
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop led to the arrest of four juvenile gang members on Thursday.
The four were arrested
Around 11 AM Adams County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in Othello, and determined the occupants of the car were known gang members.
Officers searched the vehicle and located 3 firearms, one of them stolen out of Thurston County (Olympia) another from Stevens County (north of Spokane), and the third weapon didn't have enough markings to make an identification. Authorities didn't specify, but it is possible that weapon had the ID numbers filed or otherwise removed.
All four were booked into the Adams County Martin Hall Juvenile Center for illegal possession of firearms. The investigation continues.
