Gala, Granny Smith Top Apples, but Cosmic Crisp is Closing Fast

Five years into its introduction as part of the Washington State apple family the Cosmic Crisp continues to climb.

First introduced in 2019, it's now nearly ten percent of the market

According to the WA State Tree Fruit Association, it was first developed as WA-38, and engineered specifically for weather and climate conditions in Eastern WA.

Gala apples remain number one 1 with 19 percent market share, Granny Smith apples are #2 with 14. 5 percent of the state's crop, but Cosmic is now 3rd at 9 percent. Its flavor, bite, and color have made it a very popular fruit.

According to Yahoo:

"This year, a moderate spring and a warm early summer created stable growing conditions for apples, said the association.

Cool and wet weather in 2022 caused a smaller crop of 103.9 million, and then a much larger “rebound” crop in 2023 of 136.1 million boxes."

Growers also say there is significant interest and growth in the organic apple market as well. Of all the apple crops, 30 percent is expected to be exported to other countries.