After expanding to the Tri-Cities in 2011, a well-known furniture vendor plans to close their store in Richland.

The company will close the store within 3 months

Complete Suite Furniture has released information that they will be closing their Richland store at 1911 Fowler Street, and will shutter it by early 2026.

Complete Suite opened in Spokane in 1998, and expanded to the Spokane Valley, then Coeur D' Alene and Lewiston before coming to Richland in 2011.

The 29,500 square foot facility is being sold for, according to the Tri City Area Journal of Business, $4.5 million. The store still has two years left on their lease.

The store is currently having a clearance sale, and any leftover merchandise will be redistributed to their other venues.

The TCAJOB indicates while furniture sales are expanding domestically and worldwide, increasing numbers of online sales could be behind the move.

A check of their website still shows Richland as part of the five store chain, no specific press information was released about the closing by the owners.

It is not known how many workers will be displaced, online business reports indicates the company has between 40-50 employees between its locations.