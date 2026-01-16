Suspect in $250K Worth of Ag Fuel Card Thefts Arrested in Quincy

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the primary suspect in a major stolen gas card scheme is now behind bars.

Stolen Fuel Cards Sold by Suspect to Others

Tuesday evening, the Grant County Crime Reduction Team, or CRT, apprehended 29-year-old Ivan Gonzales Vidales of Quincy, who was located and arrested at the Jackpot Food Mart in Quincy.

The CRT says Vidales was one of many suspects in the theft and trafficking (sale) of numerous stolen Valley Ag fuel cards. So far, the GCSO says at least $250K worth of fuel has been fraudulently purchased.

Vidales is facing five counts of 2nd Degree Theft and Trafficking in Stolen Property. The GCSO says more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Ag fuel cards operate similar to business credit or gas cards. They are issued to certain persons, especially drivers, and all are centrally controlled via the company system. As long as you know the PIN, anyone can use them in most cases.