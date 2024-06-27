From Park Ave. NY to Columbia Center, Mall Gets New Coffee Stand

It's a long way from Park and Manhattan to Columbia Center.

New York-based coffee company slated to come to the mall

Simon Properties and Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick announced this week, coming soon, a new coffee store.

Gregory's Coffee is slated to open its 32nd location in the mall soon. The company, which roasts its own beans and also offers some foods and pastries, started in NYC in 2006. Owner-founder Gregory Zamfotis. The image in our story is of their very first store.

Their first location was at Park Ave. and 24th Street in Manhattan. The company says they roast at least four days a week at their preparation facility on Long Island, and they regularly offer limited edition single-origin blends. Their coffee is said to be very popular with New Yorkers.

Columbia Center did not give a specific opening date but says it is coming soon. This shop will be their first to open in WA state, or this far west in the US.