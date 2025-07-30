Fred Meyer to Close WA Store, Part of 60 Shutdowns Across Kroger Chain

Despite reports of modest profits by Kroger, they are closing some stores nationwide, including some in WA

Some of the closures are fallout from the failed Safeway-Albertsons-Kroger Merger

A Fred Meyer in WA state is among the casualties from a scattering of closures that are affecting Kroger, QFC, and Fred Meyer.

A WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Department indicates 226 workers will be let go at the Pacific Ave. Fred Meyer in Tacoma. September 27th is the listed date for the separations.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune:

"A prepared statement for the chain sent via email in response to questions stated that “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close the Tacoma Pacific Fred Meyer store.”

Another Kroger store, the QFC in Mill Creek, will also be closing this fall, with a loss of 76 jobs.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the stores are locations Kroger was planning to divest if the merger with Safeway and Albertsons had gone through.