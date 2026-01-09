Franklin County Apartment Manager Arrested for Multiple 2024 Voter Fraud

An irregular ballot led to an investigation, and ultimately the charging and arrest of the suspect.

Former apartment manager charged with multiple counts

Sometimes a voter will be notified by election officials about a discrepancy with their ballot, perhaps the signature is a little off. Most of the time, the person will stop by the election center, show their ID, correct it, and their ballot is fine. But in this case, it was rather pretty glaring.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office was notified last October 14th about a suspiciously irregular ballot. After investigating, they learned the person, identified as 52-year-old Esperanza Contreras, was a former apartment manager who had moved to Oregon, but still turned in her WA ballot.

She had registered and voted in Oregon, but also still voted here. Officials also discovered that she had filled out, signed, and submitted three additionial ballots sent to former tenants of hers at the complex, instead of attempting to notify them or election officials.

She was interviewed by Officers and admitted to the fraudulent activity, and now she's been arrested this week and charged with 12 felonies. Not just for voter fraud but also identity theft. Filling out someone else's ballot and signing for it are considered ID theft.

Authorities continue this investigation, anyone who may have more information is asked to contact the FCSO at (509)-545-3501, and speak with Detective Gardner.