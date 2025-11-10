Franklin County Farm Wire Thieves Captured With Contraband

Franklin County Deputies arrested this weekend some suspects tied to numerous rural wire thefts.

The suspects were pulled over early November 8th

Around 3:30 AM, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle headed south on 4th Ave., presumably coming from Glade Road North.

The FCSO says the driver lied about his and his passengers names, and in the back seat, they saw about 30 feet of newly cut wire, still covered in frost.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies also saw cutting tools in the vehicle as well. They also found shoeprints on the vehicle matching those persons inside. Officers said it appears they used the vehicle to stand on to reach the wire.

FCSO media release Facebook FCSO media release Facebook loading...

The FCSO didn't say exactly where the wire thefts happened, but did say these suspects are believed to be responsible for others in the county.

Farmers are urged to check their irrigation and other operation systems to see if any copper wire has been stolen.