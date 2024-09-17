Franklin County Shooting Suspect Nabbed in Moses Lake

A man wanted in connection with shooting his mother and stepfather on Monday has been located and arrested in Moses Lake. Here he is pictured during his arrest by Moses Lake Police.

The suspect was found near a homeless camp in town

The Moses Lake PD had been doing some surveillance in the area of homeless camps that are close to a movie theater in town when they spotted 28-year-old Daniel Arceo Martinez.

The MLPD and Grant County Sheriff's Office had received a tip that Martinez, who goes by the street name "Butcher" was potentially at that location, and he was captured without incident.

Franklin County Deputies had been called to 9090 Sagehill Road on Sunday around 5:30 PM about a shooting. They found two victims who were taken to Othello Hospital, one of them said to be in critical condition. The location was about ten miles just northwest of Connell. The information was released to area law enforcement, including MLPD and the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Martinez, had fled the area in a white 2009 Chevy Impala. He is now in the Franklin County Jail on $1 million dollars bond.