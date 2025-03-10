Franklin County Sheriff Seeks Leads on Human Remains East of Pasco

Human remains found in a rural area of Franklin County are now part of what the Franklin County Sheriff says is a homicide case.

The man was last seen in May of 2023

October 6th, 2024, the FCSO says a set of male human remains were found in a rural area near the Juniper Dunes Area, east of Pasco. They were sent to the state crime lab for potential identification.

Now the FCSO says they have been notified the remains are of 30-year-old Jaziel Jiminez Caballero of Pasco. He was last seen in the early morning hours of May 30th, 2023, in an area of downtown Pasco, but no trace of his whereabouts has been determined since. Officials did not immediately release the probable cause of death.

Officials did not say if he had been reported by anyone as missing at the time.

Get our free mobile app

The FCSO says the case is being investigated as a homicide, and are asking any friends, relatives, or other citizens to report any tips or information they may have, or if they knew the man to come forward. Any information can be anonymously reported at (509) 545-3501.