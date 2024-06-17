Franklin County Releases Video of Helicopter Battling Brush Fire

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released a video Monday of a helicopter helping fight a brush firep o

Fire erupted Monday afternoon

The fire began near the intersection of Columbia River Road and Fir Road, southwest of Matthews Corner.

Franklin County Fire and other agencies were fighting the blaze, with the breezy weather it was more challenging. A Department of Natural Resources helicopter was brought in to assist.

This video released by the FCSO shows the chopper gliding in and dropping its load right on top of the edge of the blaze. The other units also helped with protecting nearby residential areas.

