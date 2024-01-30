Franklin County Inmate Captured after 3-Month ‘Furlough’

An inmate who decided not to return after being granted a brief furlough from the Franklin County jail last November is now back from 'vacation.'

Fugitive captured in Oregon.

Last November 2nd, 2023, 33-year-old Michael Nelson was supposed to return from a brief furlough from the jail, but authorities did not say why.

However, he did not, and November 6th. the Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a wanted bulletin for Nelson. He was being held on a series of serious charges, according to the FCSO:

"Assault 3rd, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Kidnapping 1st."

The 6-foot-tall 190-lb. suspect eluded authorities until this week, the FCSO says he was located and captured by Umatilla County Deputies in Oregon. He was brought back to Franklin County on January 24th.

No word about what, if any, time will be added to his sentence for escape from community custody.