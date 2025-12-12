Franklin County Corrections Officer Arrested on Multiple Charges

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a Corrections Officer was taken into custody the evening of December 11th.

The guard is accused of multiple counts

Officer Lynette Craig was investigated in November after reports indicated she was providing inmates with privileged information. The information was directly related to an October house shooting incident where six people were shot, it had to do with one of the suspects.

After the investigation, Craig was arrested and is facing Official Misconduct and Rendering Criminal Assistance Charges.

Get our free mobile app

Depending on the severity of the crime and assistance, Rendering can either be a gross misdemeanor or even a felony. For unknown reasons, she was booked into the Benton County Jail, as her admittance to the Franklin jail was refused.

The investigation continues.